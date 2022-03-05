Sandin was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday, per CBS Sports.
Sandin has appeared in 22 of the Maple Leafs' 24 games since the start of January, averaging 17:59 of ice time with seven points during that stretch. He could be recalled before Saturday's clash with Vancouver.
