Sandin was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday, per CBS Sports' NHL Transactions page.
Sandin played a fairly regular role for the Maple Leafs in the first half of the season, notching 10 points in 36 games. It's possible this move was simply a paper transaction to save a smidgen of cap space during the All-Star break, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the 2018 first-round pick rejoin the big club when the schedule resumes.
