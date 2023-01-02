Sandin (neck) is expected to be back in the lineup Tuesday against St. Louis, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Sandin, who had been out since Dec. 20, was paired with Timothy Liljegren during Monday's practice. He has recorded 14 points, 33 shots on goal, 38 blocks and 74 hits in 33 games this season. Sandin's return will bump Connor Timmins from the lineup.