Sandin was promoted from the taxi squad Sunday, TSN reports.
The Maple Leafs don't play again until Thursday's matchup against the Canucks. Sandin has yet to play this season. However, the 2018 first-round pick (29th overall) flashed potential over his first 28 NHL games last year, posting eight assists, 33 hits and 22 blocked shots.
