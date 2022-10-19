Sandin was the only defender on the second power-play unit at practise Wednesday, report Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.
Nick Robertson saw time on the PP at practice Wednesday in place of Jake Muzzin. Sandin has just one assist in four games so far this season, but will could see a scoring uptick as the lone defender.
