Sandin scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.

Sandin's first postseason goal came on a feed from Mitch Marner in the second period. The 21-year-old Sandin has played both games in the playoffs so far due to Ben Hutton's (undisclosed) lingering absence. Sandin only recorded four assists in nine appearances, but he'll get a boost by seeing significant power-play time when he's in the lineup -- he logged 5:09 with the man advantage and just 14:32 overall in a third-pairing role Saturday.