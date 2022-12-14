Sandin logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 7-0 victory over Anaheim.

Sandin recorded the primary helper on Pierre Engvall's tally in the third period before picking up his second assist on Joey Anderson's goal later in the frame. Sandin now has back-to-back two-assist games as he continues to see more playing time with Victor Mete (lower body) and Morgan Rielly (knee) sidelined. The 22-year-old blueliner has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last seven games as he's up to two goals and 11 assists through 30 games this season.