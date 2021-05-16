Sandin was promoted to the active roster Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Sandin could be in the mix for some playing time during the Maple Leafs' playoff run. The 21-year-old Swede posted four assists and a plus-6 rating in nine contests this season. He's unlikely to see more than third-pairing minutes if he enters the lineup.
