Sandin (neck) will miss Thursday's game against Philadelphia, per Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.
Sandin was injured during Tuesday's 4-1 victory against Tampa Bay. He has two goals and 14 points in 33 contests this season. Jordie Benn, who hasn't drawn into the lineup since being activated off the injured reserve list Dec. 15, might play because of Sandin's absence.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Won't return to contest•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Two helpers in Tuesday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Nets insurance marker•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Converts with less ice time•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Role and opportunity increasing•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Sole defender on PP2•