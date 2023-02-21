Sandin (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Buffalo, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Sandin will miss his second straight game despite taking part in Tuesday's morning skate. He will be re-evaluated following Thursday's practice. Sandin appeared to have his shoulder heavily wrapped during Tuesday's session. He has provided 20 points, 57 shots on goal and 113 hits in 51 games this season.
