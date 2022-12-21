Sandin (neck) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning.
Sandin picked up a power-play assist on his final shift, though what caused his injury is unknown. If he misses time, Jordie Benn could be an option to enter the Maple Leafs' lineup Thursday versus the Flyers.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Two helpers in Tuesday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Nets insurance marker•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Converts with less ice time•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Role and opportunity increasing•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Sole defender on PP2•
-
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Should play next weekend•