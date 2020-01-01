Sandin left Tuesday's game at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship after a slash to the arm and was taken for X-rays, reports the Toronto Star.

Sandin, the Swedes and the Maple Leafs all caught a break -- the test showed no fracture. Sweden will meet the host Czech Republic in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The young defender could be recalled to the Leafs when he returns from the tourney next week.