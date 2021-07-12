Clune re-signed Sunday with AHL Toronto on a one-year contract.
The 34-year-old left wing will return to the Marlies for a seventh season after he appeared in 33 games in 2020-21, logging three goals and an assist. Clune hasn't appeared at the NHL level since 2015-16 and looks poised to finish out his career in the minor-league ranks.
