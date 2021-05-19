Nash (knee) will make his Leafs' debut against the Habs on Thursday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports. Additionally, the center has been activated off IR, per the NHL media site.

Nash was brought in by Toronto at the trade deadline despite his knee injury and was unable to get onto the ice during the regular season. The 32-year-old forward should slot into a third-line role which will give the club perhaps one of the deepest center groups in the league. Nash last played April 4 versus the Panthers and was bogged down in a 14-game goal drought when he was injured, so he will certainly be eager to put one into the netting as soon as possible.