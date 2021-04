Nash (knee) is expected to resume skating soon, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

Nash likely won't return during the regular season, but the fact that he's expected to resume skating soon bodes well for his chances of being ready for Toronto's first-round playoff matchup. The 31-year-old forward picked up seven points through 37 games with the Blue Jackets before being traded to the Maple Leafs on April 9.