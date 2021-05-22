Nash will sit out Saturday's Game 2 against Montreal, reports TSN.ca.

Nash debuted for the Leafs on Thursday after being sidelined with a knee sprain since April 4. "I thought he was fine," coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday. "We had five penalties to kill so I was glad we had him on our bench. He did a good job for us, but with John coming out of the lineup, it changes the dynamic of our forward group."