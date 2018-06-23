Maple Leafs' Riley Stotts: WHL center headed to Toronto

Stotts was drafted 83rd overall by the Maple Leafs at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Will the real Riley Stotts please stand up. The 18-year-old center posted an abysmal three points in 22 games for WHL Swift Current before being traded to Calgary in late November. After the move, Stotts finished the year with 17 goals and 41 points in 47 games for the Hitmen. A former first-round pick (10th overall) in the WHL Bantam Draft, Stotts obviously needs to work on bring his "A" game on a nightly basis. The Leafs could have a nice player on their hands if the gains Stotts made late in the year end up carrying over in the future.