Maple Leafs' Riley Stotts: Will spend another year in juniors
Stotts was reassigned from Leafs' training camp to WHL Prince Albert on Saturday.
Stotts -- the 83rd overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft -- was no doubt a long shot to make Toronto's 23-man roster coming out of camp, but should benefit from some time playing with the club's veterans. If the 18-year-old improves upon his 41 points in 47 games from last season, he should find himself putting pen to paper on an entry-level contract sooner rather than later.
