Valiev was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.

Valiev didn't suit up in this NHL stint, but he was used as depth while Nikita Zaitsev (lower body) and Morgan Rielly (upper body) nursed maladies. If either of those two are healthy for Wednesday's game against the Islanders, expect Valiev to stay in the minors, where he has compiled one goal and eight points in 29 games.