Maple Leafs' Rinat Valiev: Called up as depth defensemen
Valiev was summoned from AHL Toronto on Monday.
With Toronto's blue line suddenly banged up with Morgan Reilly (upper body) being placed on injured reserve, Valiev will fill his roster spot, and serve as a depth defensemen while he sits out. The 23-year-old has potted eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 29 games in the minors this season, but if he sees any minutes on the ice, it would be his first NHL action since 2015-16.
