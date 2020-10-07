Amirov was drafted 15th overall by the Maple Leafs at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Amirov is highly-skilled and very creative -- his cutbacks leave defenders off-balance and a step behind. But he's thin (167 pounds) and gets bounced around against stronger players, including the older competition he skated against in the KHL. And like a lot of teenaged players, Amirov's game is inconsistent. But there are enough glimpses of high-end playmaking and sniping that we'd take a dynasty risk. Just be prepared to wait a few years for Amirov to hit North American ice.