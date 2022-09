Amirov is expected to train with the Maple Leafs at some point following his last round of chemotherapy to treat a brain tumor, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports Wednesday.

Amirov played in just 10 games for KHL club Ufa Salavat Yulayev last season before needing to step away following the discovery of his tumor. It seems unlikely that Amirov will immediately jump into a role with the Leafs despite having been selected 15th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.