Amirov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on Thursday. The deal will begin with the 2021-22 season.

Amirov is expected to be loaned to a KHL team for the 2021-22 campaign, but he'll get the chance to compete for a roster spot with Toronto in 2022-23. The 15th overall pick from the 2020 NHL Entry Draft picked up 13 points in 39 games with Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the KHL this season.