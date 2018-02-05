Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Back in action Monday

Polak (infection) will return to the lineup against the Ducks on Monday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Polak -- who missed the last three games due to his infection -- will pair up with Travis Dermott on the Leafs' third pairing. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner had notched a lone helper in his previous 12 outings, along with a mere nine shots on goal, 20 hits and 10 PIM. Considering the veteran has cracked the 20-point mark just once in career, fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on him for offensive productivity.