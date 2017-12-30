Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Breaks eight-game pointless run

Polak broke through to score a goal and an assist with two shots on goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche on Friday.

This game broke an eight-game pointless streak and was also the first time Polak had scored a goal since Nov. 28. Perhaps this is a sign of good things to come for the blue liner, but for now, he's still not worth starting except in leagues where time on ice is a category. Polak simply doesn't score enough to be used in standard leagues.