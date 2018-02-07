Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Business as usual in return
Polak logging 19:05 in his return from an infection Monday against the Ducks was over two minutes more than his season average.
Polak looked like his typical self in that wild 7-4 home win, as he picked up two hits and three blocked shots. He's not on the radar in most fantasy settings as the owner of just six points through 33 contests, but Polak is well on his way to another campaign of unlocking triple-digit totals in hits and redirected shots.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Back in action Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Placed on IR•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Dishes out assist in defeat•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Breaks eight-game pointless run•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...