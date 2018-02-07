Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Business as usual in return

Polak logging 19:05 in his return from an infection Monday against the Ducks was over two minutes more than his season average.

Polak looked like his typical self in that wild 7-4 home win, as he picked up two hits and three blocked shots. He's not on the radar in most fantasy settings as the owner of just six points through 33 contests, but Polak is well on his way to another campaign of unlocking triple-digit totals in hits and redirected shots.