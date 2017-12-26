Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Contributing on ice but not fantasy arena
Polak has been an important on-ice contributor since an earlier period of healthy scratches, but still has no points in 10 December games played.
Polak had been scratched for 10 straight games in November, but returned Nov. 25. Since then, he has logged anywhere from 13-14 minutes to 21:21, but that hasn't resulted in points. Polak has just one goal and one assist in 13 games since his return from the media box.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Notches two shots•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Will be spectator Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Signs deal with Toronto•
-
Roman Polak: Not offered contract•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Listed on roster for finale•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Still sidelined with injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...