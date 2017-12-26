Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Contributing on ice but not in fantasy arena

Polak has been an important on-ice contributor since an earlier period of healthy scratches, but his fantasy value remains low.

Polak had been scratched for 10-straight games in November, but returned Nov. 25. Since then, he has logged anywhere from 13-14 minutes to 21:21, but that hasn't resulted in points. Polak has just one goal and one assist in 13 games since his return from the media box.