Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Dishes out assist in defeat
Polak helped out on James van Riemsdyk's goal in a 3-2 loss to Columbus on Monday.
Points are a rarity for Polak, who's managed just six points for the season and hasn't topped 20 points since 2010. That's not a recipe for earning a spot in almost any fantasy league, and he shouldn't be on your roster.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Breaks eight-game pointless run•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Contributing on ice but not fantasy arena•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Notches two shots•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Will be spectator Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Signs deal with Toronto•
-
Roman Polak: Not offered contract•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...