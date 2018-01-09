Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Dishes out assist in defeat

Polak helped out on James van Riemsdyk's goal in a 3-2 loss to Columbus on Monday.

Points are a rarity for Polak, who's managed just six points for the season and hasn't topped 20 points since 2010. That's not a recipe for earning a spot in almost any fantasy league, and he shouldn't be on your roster.

