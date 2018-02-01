Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Expected to return Saturday
Coach Mike Babcock anticipates Polak (infection) returning to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Bruins, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Polak's return Saturday would mean he missed the minimum required time before rejoining the lineup. A scrappy blueliner, the veteran owns just six points (two goals, four assists) over 32 contests this season. However, his bread-and-butter involves laying the wood on opponents (67 hits) and sacrificing his own body to protect the net (49 blocked shots), giving him some fantasy utility in unconventional leagues.
