Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Listed on roster for finale
Polak (lower leg) is listed on the team's roster for Saturday's preseason finale against Detroit.
Polak joined the Maple Leafs on a professional tryout, but has been sidelined for much of camp due to the lower-leg issue. He will get an opportunity to showcase his skills in the finale, but there's no guarantee the blueliner will be a member of the Leafs' Opening Night roster.
