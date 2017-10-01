Play

Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Listed on roster for finale

Polak (lower leg) is listed on the team's roster for Saturday's preseason finale against Detroit.

Polak joined the Maple Leafs on a professional tryout, but has been sidelined for much of camp due to the lower-leg issue. He will get an opportunity to showcase his skills in the finale, but there's no guarantee the blueliner will be a member of the Leafs' Opening Night roster.

