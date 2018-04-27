Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Notches assist in season finale

Polak earned his first point of the postseason -- an assist -- and posted a plus-3 rating in the Game 7 loss to the Bruins on Wednesday.

Polak supplied his usual effort throughout the series with 24 hits and 17 blocked shots, but he remained off the board as far as points are concerned until Game 7. The veteran blueliner was on just a one-year contract with the Leafs in 2017-18, so he will hit the open market again this offseason.