Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Notches two shots
Polak put two shots on goal and had one hit in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Vancouver.
After being scratched for 10 straight games in November, the 31-year-old's played in each of Toronto's last four contests averaging 15:15 of ice time while scoring one goal. That brings Polak to two points in nine games so far this season, but unless he starts receiving consistent ice time, he could struggle to match last season's point total of 11.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...