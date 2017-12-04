Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Notches two shots

Polak put two shots on goal and had one hit in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Vancouver.

After being scratched for 10 straight games in November, the 31-year-old's played in each of Toronto's last four contests averaging 15:15 of ice time while scoring one goal. That brings Polak to two points in nine games so far this season, but unless he starts receiving consistent ice time, he could struggle to match last season's point total of 11.