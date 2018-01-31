Play

Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Placed on IR

The Maple Leafs placed Polak (infection) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Polak will miss Toronto's next two games at a minimum, so Justin Holl will round out the team's depth at defense for the foreseeable future. The Maple Leafs should release an update on Polak's status once he's activated off IR and given the green light to return to the lineup.

