Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Placed on IR
The Maple Leafs placed Polak (infection) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Polak will miss Toronto's next two games at a minimum, so Justin Holl will round out the team's depth at defense for the foreseeable future. The Maple Leafs should release an update on Polak's status once he's activated off IR and given the green light to return to the lineup.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Dishes out assist in defeat•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Breaks eight-game pointless run•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Contributing on ice but not fantasy arena•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Notches two shots•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Will be spectator Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Signs deal with Toronto•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...