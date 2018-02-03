Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Ruled out Saturday
Polak (infection) is not ready to return for Saturday's game against the Bruins, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Polak was expected to rejoin the action during Saturday's game, but it appears he will push that target date back to at least Monday. Still on injured reserve, the team should announce the veteran blueliner's activation off injured reserve prior to his return.
