Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Signs deal with Toronto

Polak signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Maple Leafs on Sunday.

Polak played 75 games with Toronto last season, scoring four goals and 11 points. This is most likely just a depth signing and it remains to be seen whether the 31-year-old blueliner will be an every day player or not. At least for now, he won't have much fantasy relevance.

