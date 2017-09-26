Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Still sidelined with injury
Polak (lower leg) will not be ready to make his preseason debut during Wednesday's game against the Canadiens, but he should be ready to play soon, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Attending Leafs camp on a PTO, Polak's future with the team remains uncertain at this point, as he hasn't had a chance to show that he can keep up with this defensive corps despite his surgically repaired leg. Regardless of whether he makes the roster or not, the 31-year-old has built a reputation on being only a stout defensive presence, making him an unappealing option in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: In camp on PTO•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Expects to be ready for 2017-18•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Remains in hospital•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Will have surgery Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: "Gone for the year"•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Suffers serious lower-leg injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...