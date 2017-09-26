Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Still sidelined with injury

Polak (lower leg) will not be ready to make his preseason debut during Wednesday's game against the Canadiens, but he should be ready to play soon, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Attending Leafs camp on a PTO, Polak's future with the team remains uncertain at this point, as he hasn't had a chance to show that he can keep up with this defensive corps despite his surgically repaired leg. Regardless of whether he makes the roster or not, the 31-year-old has built a reputation on being only a stout defensive presence, making him an unappealing option in most fantasy formats.