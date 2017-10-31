Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Will be spectator Wednesday

Polak will serve as a healthy scratch for Wednesday night's game against the Ducks, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

The Czech defenseman played in all four games since inking a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Leafs on Oct. 22, but he'll watch this next one from the press box in favor of Connor Carrick. Since this moves concerns the team's low-end blueliners, it's not going to cause a stir in the fantasy realm.