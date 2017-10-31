Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Will be spectator Wednesday
Polak will serve as a healthy scratch for Wednesday night's game against the Ducks, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
The Czech defenseman played in all four games since inking a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Leafs on Oct. 22, but he'll watch this next one from the press box in favor of Connor Carrick. Since this moves concerns the team's low-end blueliners, it's not going to cause a stir in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Signs deal with Toronto•
-
Roman Polak: Not offered contract•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Listed on roster for finale•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Still sidelined with injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: In camp on PTO•
-
Maple Leafs' Roman Polak: Expects to be ready for 2017-18•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...