Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Aiming for Saturday return
Hainsey (illness) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Bruins, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Hainsey's illness will keep him out of Thursday's matchup, but he's apparently made enough progress to put him in a probable position for Saturday. More information on him should surface over the next couple of days, confirming the blueliner's status for the contest.
