Hainsey (illness) will return to the lineup Saturday against the Bruins, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.

Hainsey has missed two consecutive games due to the illness, but he was aiming for a Saturday return against the Bruins. He's hit that target and will retake the ice, looking to build off of the 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) he's recorded over 51 games as part of an impressive Maple Leafs attack. He will pair with Morgan Rielly (arm) on Saturday, who is returning from an injury of his own.