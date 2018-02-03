Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Back in action Saturday
Hainsey (illness) will return to the lineup Saturday against the Bruins, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.
Hainsey has missed two consecutive games due to the illness, but he was aiming for a Saturday return against the Bruins. He's hit that target and will retake the ice, looking to build off of the 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) he's recorded over 51 games as part of an impressive Maple Leafs attack. He will pair with Morgan Rielly (arm) on Saturday, who is returning from an injury of his own.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Aiming for Saturday return•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Out Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Game-time decision•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Surprising production from veteran•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Multi-point effort against former team•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Tallies two helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...