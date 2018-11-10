Hainsey picked up two assists in Friday's 6-1 win over the Devils.

He also chipped in two shots, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating. Hainsey hasn't posted more than 26 points in a season in nearly a decade, but the veteran defenseman is thriving alongside breakout star Morgan Rielly on the Leafs' blue line, scoring two goals and eight points through 16 games so far.

