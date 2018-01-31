Play

Hainsey (illness) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's clash with the Islanders.

If Hainsey's unable to go, the recently recalled Justin Holl will draw into the lineup against the Islanders. The veteran blueliner's availability for Wednesday's contest likely won't be determined until the Maple Leafs take the ice for pregame warmups.

