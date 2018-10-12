Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Goal in two-straight games
Hainsey scored an empty-net goal Thursday in a 5-3 win over Detroit.
It comes on the heels of a two-point effort (one goal, one assist) on Tuesday. Hainsey is not known for his offense, so chalk this up as a great week and wish him well.
