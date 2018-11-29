Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Injured during practice
Hainsey took a puck to the face during Thursday's practice, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
With a few days before the Maple Leafs' next contest, Hainsey will have time to recover and should be available versus Minnesota on Saturday -- although no official reports have come out from the team regarding his status. In the event the veteran blueliner does miss time, Martin Marincin or Justin Holl figures to slot into the lineup.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Dishes two assists in rout of Devils•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Will play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Suffers late injury Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Goal in two straight games•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Solid first season in Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Back in action Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...