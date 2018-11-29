Hainsey took a puck to the face during Thursday's practice, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

With a few days before the Maple Leafs' next contest, Hainsey will have time to recover and should be available versus Minnesota on Saturday -- although no official reports have come out from the team regarding his status. In the event the veteran blueliner does miss time, Martin Marincin or Justin Holl figures to slot into the lineup.