Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Logging heavy minutes
Hainsey continues to log heavy minutes in the Leafs' top four defenders.
At 37, Hainsey is probably a little long in the tooth to be logging up to 22-23 minutes a night on the top pairing. But coach Mike Babcock likes his game. Hainsey acts as a ballast for the smooth-skating Morgan Rielly, so don't expect much offence. He has a modest four goals and 12 assists in 48 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Tallies assist in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: No lasting injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Injured during practice•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Dishes two assists in rout of Devils•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Will play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Suffers late injury Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...