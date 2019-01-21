Hainsey continues to log heavy minutes in the Leafs' top four defenders.

At 37, Hainsey is probably a little long in the tooth to be logging up to 22-23 minutes a night on the top pairing. But coach Mike Babcock likes his game. Hainsey acts as a ballast for the smooth-skating Morgan Rielly, so don't expect much offence. He has a modest four goals and 12 assists in 48 games this season.