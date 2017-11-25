Hainsey scored his second goal of the season and added a helper in Friday's win over Carolina.

Hainsey came up big against his former team and finished the night with 23:57 of ice time. Hainsey logs some heavy minutes and has put together a solid 12 points in 24 contests. His lack of power-play time hurts his fantasy value, but Hainsey's solid plus-7 rating and prominent role make him of value in deeper leagues. Don't buy into the hype too much, however, as Hainsey isn't typically known for his offense and the last time he recorded over 20 points was 2009-10. Know what you're getting.