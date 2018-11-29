Despite taking a puck to the face in Thursday's practice, Hainsey should require no further medical treatment other than stitches, which are already in place, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Hainsey can be deployed as normal for Saturday's road game against the Wild. The veteran is getting it done on both ends of the ice, adding three goals and eight helpers to complement a plus-16 rating over 26 games and 19:47 of average ice time.