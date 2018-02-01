Hainsey (illness) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Islanders, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

With Hainsey unavailable, Justin Holl will draw into the lineup and make his NHL debut against the Islanders. The Maple Leafs are right back at it Thursday against the Rangers, so Hainsey may be in danger of missing multiple contests due to his illness.