Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Pairs with Morgan Rielly
Hainsey has been paired with Morgan Rielly early in the preseason, reports the Toronto Sun.
"This is his (Rielly's) fifth year. He's a great skater, has great smarts," said Hainsey. "You're probably just scratching the surface of his offensive ability. It's so early in his career, you hope he'll be here for 15 years." Both men shoot right, but coach Mike Babcock intends to move Rielly to the right side and that will put him on his forehand side in the offensive role. The result -- or the hope -- is that it will translate to more offense with Hainsey setting him up.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ron Hainsey: Joins talented defensive group in Toronto•
-
Penguins' Ron Hainsey: Notches multi-point effort in Game 5•
-
Penguins' Ron Hainsey: Finally skates in postseason game•
-
Penguins' Ron Hainsey: On track to return Friday•
-
Penguins' Ron Hainsey: Could return Friday•
-
Penguins' Ron Hainsey: Not ready to return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...