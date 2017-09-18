Hainsey has been paired with Morgan Rielly early in the preseason, reports the Toronto Sun.

"This is his (Rielly's) fifth year. He's a great skater, has great smarts," said Hainsey. "You're probably just scratching the surface of his offensive ability. It's so early in his career, you hope he'll be here for 15 years." Both men shoot right, but coach Mike Babcock intends to move Rielly to the right side and that will put him on his forehand side in the offensive role. The result -- or the hope -- is that it will translate to more offense with Hainsey setting him up.