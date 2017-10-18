Hainsey went plus-2 with 24:43 of ice time in Tuesday's 2-0 road win over the Capitals.

After winning the 2017 Stanley Cup with Pittsburg, Hainsey signed with the Buds in the offseason, and so far he's proven to be a solid pickup. With three assists and a plus-3 rating, the 36-year-old is gelling on Toronto's top defensive pair with Morgan Rielly. Don't expect miracles from the former, but he'll add stability to your fantasy team much like he does for Toronto from the back end.